Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya readies herself for the next big battle

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya getting scared when she will know about Vanraj knowing the truth. She will ready herself for her next big battle.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Aug,2023 11:49:45
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) being guilty of cheating Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). She has confided in Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that the kid in her womb is not Vanraj’s, but Anirudh’s. Vanraj overheard this conversation and got shocked. Anupamaa saw Vanraj having an emotional breakdown, and later, deciding to keep silent on the issue.

The coming episode will open up the lid on Ankush’s illegitimate son and Barkha will refuse to accept him in her house. This will be when Vanraj will open his mouth and will support Barkha. He will categorically tell Barkha that she holds no responsibility towards the kid, as she has shown magnanimity in staying with the same husband who has cheated on her. This will ring a bell in Kavya’s mind. Later, while leaving, Kavya will tell Anupamaa that it seems to her that Vanraj knows about her secret. Anupamaa who will be very much aware of it, will tell Kavya that Vanraj does know about the secret.

Kavya will battle her tears, and will ready herself for her next tough phase in life.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

