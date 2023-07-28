Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower being organized. The Shah and Kapadia houses are brimming with energy to celebrate the moment with happiness. However, Kavya is guilty of hiding a secret and fears Vanraj’s reaction if she discloses it. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is being the very caring father and understanding husband, and Kavya feels all the more guilty of keeping him in the dark.

The coming episode will see the baby shower ceremony happening wherein Vanraj will be all the most jubilant and will promise to be the best father. All of his actions will hurt Kavya more and she will want to confess the truth to someone. She will contemplate telling Vanraj the truth, but later will fear losing her happiness and love.

She will tell Anupamaa the truth. She will be seen telling Anupamaa that the kid is not Vanraj’s but is Anirudh’s.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

