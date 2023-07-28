ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya being guilty to the core for hiding a big secret, and will tell it to Anupamaa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 11:13:32
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower being organized. The Shah and Kapadia houses are brimming with energy to celebrate the moment with happiness. However, Kavya is guilty of hiding a secret and fears Vanraj’s reaction if she discloses it. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is being the very caring father and understanding husband, and Kavya feels all the more guilty of keeping him in the dark.

The coming episode will see the baby shower ceremony happening wherein Vanraj will be all the most jubilant and will promise to be the best father. All of his actions will hurt Kavya more and she will want to confess the truth to someone. She will contemplate telling Vanraj the truth, but later will fear losing her happiness and love.

She will tell Anupamaa the truth. She will be seen telling Anupamaa that the kid is not Vanraj’s but is Anirudh’s.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

