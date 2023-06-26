ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets hysterical

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Maaya getting hysterical when she will realize that Anuj and Anupamaa are growing closer. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 13:05:06
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is all set to travel to the USA with Malti Devi’s troupe. As we know, she has got hurt on her leg but this does not stop her from thinking positively.

We saw Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) finally enjoying a happy moment together. However, we also saw them crying and thinking of life without the other. Anuj and Anupamaa accepted that they love each other, but the future holds different plans for them. Anuj was happy that Anupamaa is going to fulfil her dreams. But this also made him sad about getting away from her.

The coming episode will see Maaya’s (Chahat Pandey) outburst when she will realize that Anuj and Anupamaa have met. She will spot a bindi on Anuj’s shirt and will be upset. She will also see Anuj holding pictures of him and Anupamaa. She will tear the images and will want to put an end to it.

What will Maaya do in haste?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

