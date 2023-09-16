Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi calling Anuj her son, and clinging on to him for support. Malti Devi's presence will make Anuj very uneasy and uncomfortable.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) bringing Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) home. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are indebted to her, but they are equally worried as Malti Devi has lost her memory and she suffers from mental illness. The doctor has termed the illness to be amnesia. We wrote about Anupamaa requesting Anuj to allow Malti Devi to stay with them at home. However, Anuj tried to talk it out to Anupamaa, and even said that he felt uncomfortable with Malti Devi being around him. But eventually, when Anupamaa persuaded, Anuj gave her permission.

Now the coming episode will see Malti Devi clinging on to Anuj for support. We saw Anuj saving Malti Devi from being pricked on her leg with a metal object earlier. Now, the episode to air will see Malti Devi breaking an artefact in the Kapadia house and feeling scared. She will immediately cling to Anuj and will ask him to take her to their house. Malti Devi will continuously call Anuj as her son, which will make Anuj uneasy.

Anupamaa Ep 1045 15th September Written Episode Update

Pakhi decided to give a second chance to Romil. The police were about to arrest Romil when Pakhi told them that it was just a prank that had gone wrong. Romil thanked Pakhi profusely and promised to take care of her as a brother. On the other hand, Anupamaa pleaded with Anuj to give her permission to keep Malti Devi in their house.

What will happen next?

