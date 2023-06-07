ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see big drama with Malti Devi showering Anupamaa with huge responsibilities. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 14:02:30
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama during the wedding of Samar and Dimple. We saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talking about what went wrong in their relationship. After all the talking, they decided to move on with their respective lives.

Problems got created during the wedding with Dimple’s mother stealthily getting into the premise to get a glimpse of her daughter. However, when it was revealed that she was Dimple’s mother, Anuj and Anupamaa allowed her to be part of the wedding.

Samar and Dimple’s marriage successfully is over now, and Anupamaa has breathed a sigh of relief. However, the coming episode will see Anupamaa being tagged with bigger responsibilities.

Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will be seen entering the wedding venue to meet Anupamaa. She will talk to Anupamaa about her heading the USA program. Malti Devi will ask Anupamaa to handle all the affairs and plans at the USA. Malti Devi will ask Anupamaa to leave for her USA trip

What will happen next? Will Anupamaa be able to leave for her trip peacefully?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

You do not have to do anything else if you know how to impress your audience: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Anupamaa Update: Ace singer Kumar Sanu to grace the show
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat decides to take a work transfer
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav gets the support of Abhimanyu
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's mother demands Ram-Priya wedding before her surgery
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Madhu vows to avenge Barot family for ruining Swatilekha’s life
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
Exclusive: Ajay Patel and Vihaan Thakkar to feature in Atrangi show Drishti
Meet spoiler: Meet defeats Shagun, gets Cheeku’s custody
Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti on Zee TV
Read Latest News