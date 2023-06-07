Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gives Anupamaa a huge responsibility

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama during the wedding of Samar and Dimple. We saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talking about what went wrong in their relationship. After all the talking, they decided to move on with their respective lives.

Problems got created during the wedding with Dimple’s mother stealthily getting into the premise to get a glimpse of her daughter. However, when it was revealed that she was Dimple’s mother, Anuj and Anupamaa allowed her to be part of the wedding.

Samar and Dimple’s marriage successfully is over now, and Anupamaa has breathed a sigh of relief. However, the coming episode will see Anupamaa being tagged with bigger responsibilities.

Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will be seen entering the wedding venue to meet Anupamaa. She will talk to Anupamaa about her heading the USA program. Malti Devi will ask Anupamaa to handle all the affairs and plans at the USA. Malti Devi will ask Anupamaa to leave for her USA trip

What will happen next? Will Anupamaa be able to leave for her trip peacefully?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

