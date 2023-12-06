Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi turns Anu against Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) trying to create problems for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) at home. She has been brainwashing one and all against Anupamaa. It was Pakhi initially who fell prey to Malti Devi’s conniving ways. Now, the radar is on Anupamaa and her daughter Anu’s bond.

As we know, Anu got reprimanded at school for behaving badly with one of her friends. Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tried questioning Anu for it and asked her to apologize to her friend. However, Anu had the strong belief that she was not wrong and refused to apologize.

The coming episode will see Anuj and Anupamaa trying to talk it out to Anu, asking her to mend her ways. However, they will be shocked to see Anu’s sudden rude behaviour. She will tell Anupamaa that she does not love her as she is only her adopted daughter. Hence she will not understand her sentiments. This thought in Anu will shock Anuj and Anupamaa. They will wonder how Anu is learning all of it.

The coming episode will also see Malti Devi tutoring Anu to never apologize and not listen to her parents as they are being rude and not considerate towards her.

Anupamaa Ep 1125 5th December Written Episode Update

Vanraj refused to accept Kavya’s kid. This forced Kavya to decide on leaving Vanraj and the house. She talked to Vanraj about it.

How will Anuj and Anupamaa handle this problem?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.