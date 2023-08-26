Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see a fight happening in the Shah house as a result of which Kavya will have a major fall.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 12:37:46
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kapadia house and the Shah house having their own problems. In the Shah house, Dimpy’s indifference is troubling to all. On the other hand, Barkha is creating problems for Romil in the Kapadia house.

At this juncture there is also the big tension of Pakhi and Adhik hovering around. At this juncture, there will be a big fight in the Shah house which will cause a tragedy.

The coming episode will again see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) in the middle of action when she will have a fight in the house. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) who will be around, will have a fall owing to a wrong act of Dimpy and will be rushed to the hospital. She will be in pain and the Shahs will fear for her health as well as the baby growing in her. She will be seen being rushed on a stretcher with Anupamaa being her support system. Anuj and Vanraj will also be there with her.

What will happen now? Will Kavya have a miscarriage?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

