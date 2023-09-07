Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Pakhi going missing all of a sudden which will create a panic situation for Anupamaa.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rakshabandhan bringing some happiness in the Shah and Kapadia household. However, the tensions continue to barge into the homes, courtesy of the fights happening. Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Adhik (Adhik Mehta) continue to create problems for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anupamaa is worried about the blind faith and trust that Pakhi has in Adhik. And she sees that Adhik is not leaving any stone unturned in creating problems for Pakhi.

We have seen Pakhi threatening her mother that if she interferes in her marital life, she will do something which everyone will regret later. Now in the coming episode, while all of Pakhi’s brothers will wait for her for Rakshabandhan, Anupamaa will get to know that Pakhi has gone missing.

Yes, Pakhi would have left Kapadia house to come to Shah house. But she will not be at both the houses. With time passing, Anupamaa will be stressed out. She will question Adhik and ask him whether he has done something to Pakhi. Romil will tell all that Adhik and Pakhi did have a fight after which both of them left home.

Where is Pakhi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.