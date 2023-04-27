Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi takes the next step to unite Anuj-Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Pakhi taking the next possible step to bring Anuj and Anupamaa closer.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) failing to meet, even after all the efforts put in by Ankush and Pakhi. We wrote about how Pakhi went to Anupamaa’s house and talked to her about Barkha’s evil plan. She also urged her mother to do all that it takes to unite with Anuj. But Anuj left Anupamaa disappointed when he left the office without meeting her. However, we saw the renewed confidence in Anupamaa as she told herself that Anuj will meet her soon.

Now, amidst all the drama, the coming episode will see Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) doing the unexpected. She will decide to meet her ‘buddy’ aka Anuj Kapadia. She will go to Maaya’s house to meet him. When Vanraj will get to know about this, he will get frantic. The same kind of reaction will be from Barkha when Adhik will tell about Pakhi’s decision.

Pakhi will reach Anuj’s house with a clear-cut agenda, that is to make Anuj understand things better and also to bring about some kind of communication between Anuj and Anupamaa.

What will happen next? Will Anuj oblige to Pakhi’s requests?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

