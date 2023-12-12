Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh and Kinjal return

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) taking the big decision of not allowing Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) to interfere in his family’s affairs. As we know, Dimple lied to Vanraj and went with Tapish to see the dance event. Pakhi who saw this, reported it to Vanraj. Vanraj had a big showdown with Tapish and even slapped him. When Anupamaa protected Dimple, Vanraj took a stand and told Anupamaa to not interfere in his family affairs.

Vanraj also told his family and restricted them from calling Anupamaa home. The coming episode will see Paritosh and Kinjal returning to India. As we know, they had gone abroad along with Pari to seek better work opportunities. A heart attack to Kinjal’s father would have brought them back. Vanraj and the entire Shah family will be thrilled to see Kinjal, Paritosh and Pari back. When Dimple and Babuji will volunteer to share this good news with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Vanraj will object.

He will tell the family that Anupamaa should not come to his house. If Kinjal and Paritosh want to see Anupamaa, they can go to her house.

However, with Pari’s birthday coming, Anupamaa will be desperate to celebrate it with her family.

Anupamaa Ep 1131 11th December Written Episode Update

Vanraj ordered the Shah family to not entertain calling Anupamaa for anything to their house. While Babuji, Dimple and Kavya protested, Vanraj made it clear that it was his order.

What will happen now?

