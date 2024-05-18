Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh fights with Kinjal; gets insecure about her promotion

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) handling her responsibility of being a partner at Spice and Chutney Restaurant efficiently. She has been able to juggle between her work and responsibility as a mother towards Adhya. Amidst this, she has given the job of waiter to Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma) at the restaurant. This has created animosity among a few waiters in the restaurant as they felt nepotism was being followed.

The upcoming episode will see Paritosh finishing a hard-working day at the restaurant. He will come home with a gift for Pari. He will be ecstatic, but will soon get angry with Kinjal’s good news. Kinjal will share the good news that she has got a promotion in her job with a money hike. She would have also got a costlier gift for Pari. Pari will take Kinjal’s gift to play and will ignore Paritosh’s gift. Paritosh will get extremely insecure and will get into a fight with his wife, expressing his disappointment, anger and frustration.

Anupamaa Ep 1289 17th May Written Episode Update

Dimple felt relieved after telling Tapish about the rape tragedy that happened in her life. However, Tapish continued to hide something from Dimple and his family. Vanraj grew suspicious of Titu and followed him.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.