Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh’s rude behaviour with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) staying at Yashdeep’s house after the restaurant got engulfed in a fire accident. As we know, Anuj and Adhya got to know that Joshi Ben was safe and that she was staying with the owner of the restaurant. Shruti was jubilant as the restaurant would take part in their fair and hold a stall. Anuj wanted to meet Joshi Ben who was at the owner’s house and asked Shruti to take him.

The coming episode will see destiny dragging Anupamaa to Paritosh’s (Aashish Mehrotra) house. Pari would be sick, with a high fever. Kinjal would worry about her daughter’s health and since Toshu would not take calls, she will request Anupamaa to come home. Anupama will be dropped off at Kinjal’s place by Yashdeep.

However, Anupamaa will face a rather shocking moment when she will encounter her unruly son Paritosh. Paritosh will just not like the presence of Anupamaa at his house. He will behave very badly with her and will thank and gift her with money for taking care of Pari. He will yell at her and will ask her to get out. Anupamaa will try to tame her son, but his limits of being rude to his mother will be extreme.

Anupamaa Ep 1176 26th January Written Episode Update

Shruti got to know that Anupamaa was safe after the fire accident in the restaurant. She conveyed the same to Anuj and Adhya and told them that Spice and Chutney would have a stall at their fair.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.