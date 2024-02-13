Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti gets to know about Anuj-Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting to have a frank talk. In the talk, both Anuj and Anupamaa realize that they have not moved on after their separation. Anuj expressed his love for Anupamaa, and told her that he would continue to love her till he was alive.

Anupamaa did not want to get into a new chapter of life with Anuj. She reminded Anuj that they would ruin the future for Adhya and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). However, Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he does not want to keep Shruti in the dark.

The coming episode will see Shruti accidentally coming to the same place and witnessing Anuj and Anupamaa’s closeness. She will be shocked and will immediately realize that the lady is none other than Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1193 12th February Written Episode Update

Anuj expressed his love for Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa ignored him and his emotions. She did not want to open a new chapter with Anuj.

How will Shruti react to this fact of Anuj having a past with Anupamaa?

