Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti loses her parents

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) being delighted about the news of Shruti’s parents arriving to fix the marriage date of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Adhya wished and prayed that the wedding would happen very soon. She was elated that finally, Anuj would be away from Anupamaa.

The coming episode will see Shruti being in a dilemma as she would be awaiting her parents’ arrival. She will meet Anupamaa at the restaurant where she will tell her that their wedding is either postponed or cancelled, but her parents’ arrival will put things in a complicated manner.

Amidst all this, Anuj will come to the restaurant and tell Shruti about the flight in which her parents were coming, having crashed. Shruti will get a shock on hearing this and will weep her heart out. She will not be able to take the shocking news. Ultimately she will faint. Anupamaa and Anuj will try their best to handle her.

Anupamaa Ep 1211 1st March Written Episode Update

Adhik saved Tapish from Vanraj’s wrath. He threatened Vanraj.

What will happen now?

