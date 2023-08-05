ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj seeking advice from Anupamaa on how to handle the sensitive issue. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 15:10:26
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) confiding in Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that the child in her womb is not Vanraj’s. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) overheard this bitter truth and had an emotional breakdown. We saw how Anupamaa and Vanraj talked about it and Anupamaa asked Vanraj to not blame the child for all that happened.

We also wrote about Vanraj suffering from loneliness, and not being in a position to share his grief with any family member. Seeing him in a bad state, Kavya tried to talk to him, but he refused to talk.

The coming episode will see Vanraj meeting Anupamaa in the wee hours of the night and wanting to get a piece of advice. Vanraj will ask Anupamaa how she took his deceit, to which Anupamaa will refuse to answer. Anupamaa will guide Vanraj and tell him that he has to talk to Kavya to find a solution to this problem. Vanraj will tell Anupamaa that he cannot give his name to someone else’s kid and that he is not that open-minded in his thought process. Vanraj will even tell Anupamaa not to tell anything about it to Anuj as he will worry about him being laughed upon.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News