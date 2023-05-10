ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj suffers a heart attack

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see a big high point with Vanraj suffering a heart attack. This will happen after the big fight with Kavya after which she will leave the Shah house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 11:35:59
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting separated. We saw how Anuj promised to get back to Anupamaa but failed to come as per his promise. He called Anupamaa to say that his happiness lies with Maaya and Anu and that he has decided not to return to Anupamaa. Though this shattered Anupamaa, she has taken it in stride. She now wants to concentrate on her work and dance and does not need any male in her life.

At this juncture, we wrote about a big fight happening between Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Vanraj and Kavya have had a disparity in their relationship for a long time now. Kavya finally gives up and walks out on Vanraj. We wrote about her packing her bags and going out of the Shah house.

The coming episode will see Vanraj suffering from a heart attack soon after Kavya would leave the house. He will collapse and the Shahs will rush him to the hospital. The doctor will announce about him suffering from a heart attack and that he needs to be in observation. The Shahs will immediately call Anupamaa who will come in to support the family during their tough times.

On getting conscious, Vanraj will want to see Anupamaa.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

