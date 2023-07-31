Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know the truth?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower being the focal point of all drama. We saw how Ankush decided to get his illegitimate son home. We also saw how Malti Devi is tackling her dreaded past where she left her newborn for her career. We also saw Pakhi and Adhik going through troubled times in their marriage.

We have written about Kavya being guilty as she is hiding a big secret. She told about it to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and revealed to Anupamaa that the kid is not Vanraj’s but Anirudh’s.

The coming episode will deal with Anupamaa yelling at Kavya for not being sincere in her marriage. However, Kavya will try to justify that she has always been loyal to Vanraj but had a weak moment when Anirudh entered her life. Anupamaa will wonder how to tackle this big issue.

On the other hand, both Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will be looking for their respective wives. Vanraj will reach the doorstep where Kavya and Anupamaa will be talking. He will listen to the fact that Anirudh is the father of the child.

How will Vanraj react now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.