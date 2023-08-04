ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj turns into a restless loner

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj not expressing his pain to anyone, and suffering all alone. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 11:51:57
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj turns into a restless loner

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) getting to know that the kid growing up in Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is not his, but Anirudh’s. He had an emotional outburst in front of Anupamaa, after which he restrained from talking to anyone about it, including Kavya. We saw how Vanraj had his say in Barkha’s issue when he told her that she is right in not supporting the illegitimate son of Ankush.

The coming episode will see him silently suffering and gulping down his pain. The Shah house will be in a pathetic state, with the happiness suddenly disappearing. While Pakhi will have her own problems at the Kapadia house, Samar and Dimple will be faced with the mission ahead of working for Malti Devi. Paritosh will be called unemployed all the time by Dimple.

Amidst this, Vanraj’s problems will add on and he will not tell it to anyone. Kavya will try to talk to Vanraj and will even tell him that she never intended to cheat him. However, he will not talk to her. Vanraj will be seen going to the Kapadia house in the wee hours of the night, to ask Anupamaa how she managed to survive and fight the deceit he had given her.

What will happen to Vanraj now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

