Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj’s plan to stop the wedding; Tapish feels guilty

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) planning to go to India for Dimpy’s wedding. We saw how Dimpy refused to marry in the absence of Anupamaa. Anupamaa bid an emotional farewell with all in the USA. She promised to find out the culprit to Beeji and Yashdeep. She asked Shruti to be happy and also had an emotional time bidding adieu to Adhya. Anuj came to the airport to send her off.

The upcoming drama will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being very confident about stopping Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Tapish’s (Kunwar Amar) wedding. As we know, Tapish’s friend has given some proof against Tapish to Vanraj and also has given an address where Vanraj goes to make his enquiry.

On the other hand, Tapish will be guilty of hiding something from Dimpy and will want to tell her about it before the wedding. Vanraj will ask about his father to Tapish and this will make the man more edgy.

Anupamaa Ep 1302 30th May Written Episode Update

Even while Vanraj ordered that Anupamaa should not come for the wedding, Dimple announced that she would not marry if Anupamaa did not come to grace her wedding. This prompted Anupamaa to leave for India to be part of the wedding.

What is Tapish’s secret?

