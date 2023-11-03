Anupamaa: Tapish dances with Anupamaa to prove a point

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) Godbaraai bringing some happiness to the Shah family. As we saw, Kavya told the family that Samar will be back, as per Vanraj’s words either in the form of her kid or Dimpy’s kid. We also saw how Malti Devi fought with Leela as she saw her wearing Anupamaa’s bangles. Leela too gave back to Malti Devi in the same tone.

While the happy ambience will go on, there will be dance performances coming from all in the house. Baa will request Anuj and Anupamaa to do a dance performance. Anuj will think of expressing his love to his lady via the dance and song.

The episode will also see Tapish (Kunwar Amar) aka Titu making an entry into the Shah house. His entry will be rather shocking as he will come the same way in which Samar used to enter and meet his mother, that is via the kitchen window. He will enter and scare Anupamaa.

Tapish who will be a great fan of Anupamaa would have come there to prove his point. As we know, Dimple would have laughed at his dance at the event, and would have told him that her students dance better than him. So Tapish will dance along with Anupamaa and match her in every step, thus making the house more lively.

Anupamaa Ep 1092 2nd November Written Episode Update

Pakhi and Dimpy had a fight in which Anupamaa warned Pakhi to set things right. Malti Devi accused Leela of wearing Anupamaa’s bangles for the Godbaraai.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.