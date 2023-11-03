Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Tapish dances with Anupamaa to prove a point

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Tapish dancing his way into the hearts of the Shah family. He will be seen proving that he is a good dancer.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Nov,2023 11:00:40
Anupamaa: Tapish dances with Anupamaa to prove a point 866580

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) Godbaraai bringing some happiness to the Shah family. As we saw, Kavya told the family that Samar will be back, as per Vanraj’s words either in the form of her kid or Dimpy’s kid. We also saw how Malti Devi fought with Leela as she saw her wearing Anupamaa’s bangles. Leela too gave back to Malti Devi in the same tone.

While the happy ambience will go on, there will be dance performances coming from all in the house. Baa will request Anuj and Anupamaa to do a dance performance. Anuj will think of expressing his love to his lady via the dance and song.

The episode will also see Tapish (Kunwar Amar) aka Titu making an entry into the Shah house. His entry will be rather shocking as he will come the same way in which Samar used to enter and meet his mother, that is via the kitchen window. He will enter and scare Anupamaa.

Tapish who will be a great fan of Anupamaa would have come there to prove his point. As we know, Dimple would have laughed at his dance at the event, and would have told him that her students dance better than him. So Tapish will dance along with Anupamaa and match her in every step, thus making the house more lively.

Anupamaa Ep 1092 2nd November Written Episode Update

Pakhi and Dimpy had a fight in which Anupamaa warned Pakhi to set things right. Malti Devi accused Leela of wearing Anupamaa’s bangles for the Godbaraai.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged 866845
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad avoids Sahiba 866659
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad avoids Sahiba
We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says Producer Rajan Shahi 866592
We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says Producer Rajan Shahi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu decide to leave Udaipur 866588
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu decide to leave Udaipur
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Neerja and Trisha dance on Dola Re during Dashami Puja 866567
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Neerja and Trisha dance on Dola Re during Dashami Puja
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Teri Meri Doriyaann Secure Top 2 Positions In Ratings; Anupamaa Slides To No.3 866294
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Teri Meri Doriyaann Secure Top 2 Positions In Ratings; Anupamaa Slides To No.3

Latest Stories

MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast 866752
MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans! 866669
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans!
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive 866870
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai 866865
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler 866851
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler
Read Latest News