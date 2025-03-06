Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa apologizes to Gautam; forced to hide her anger for Prem and Raahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) wedding coming to a screeching halt, with the revelation of Gautam coming to the fore. As we know, Gautam was, as usual, illtreating Prarthana when Ansh saw it. When Ansh questioned Gautam, Gautam yelled at Ansh and even pushed him away. This was seen by Anupamaa who ended up slapping Gautam for his acts. This became known to the Kothari family and it became a huge chaos.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa having to gulp down the anger she has for Gautam. Anupamaa will be worried for Prem and Raahi’s wedding, as the situation will get heated up. So in order to bring peace, Anupamaa will apologize to Gautam. Ansh will also follow suit and will apologize, which will pave the way for the animosity to take a back seat. It will be interesting to see if Parag Kothari carries on with the wedding or not.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.