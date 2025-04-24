Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa confronts the Kotharis; Anil exposes the shocking truth

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and her equation with her daughter Raahi (Adrija Roy) being hampered. As we know, Raahi initially told Anupamaa not to trust Raghav (Manish Goel) and send him out. However, Anupamaa did not do so. Later, when Anupamaa got to know about Raghav being Raahi’s attacker, she burst out on him. Raahi got into an argument with her mother for not trusting the words of her loved ones. This brought in a disharmony between the mother and daughter.

Amidst this, we know that Raghav tied up Anupamaa’s hands and mouth and told her the big truth about Parag being the one who ruined his life with Pankhuri and that Pankhuri was Parag’s sister.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa muster up the courage to break open Raghav’s belongings. She will find a big clue that will point at the Kotharis. This will make Anupamaa believe that Raghav is telling the truth.

Anupamaa, at the cost of her own daughter’s happiness, will go out to confront the Kothari family about Pankhuri’s sudden disappearance. The Kothari family will be shocked to see Raahi’s mother come at their age-old secret. Anil will be the one who will blurt out the truth, revealing a big conspiracy being aimed against Raghav.

How will this affect Anupamaa and Raahi?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.