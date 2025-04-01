Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa suspects Mohit; joins hands with Raghav to find proof

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) getting into a major problem with him going missing in the first place. Raahi (Adrija Roy) was worried about his whereabouts, especially because he was drunk that night. Later, when Prem came back, we wrote about him being arrested by the police for a murder charge. Parag pleaded for Prem’s innocence and that was when the Kothari family was worried about their son. We wrote about Raahi (Adrija Roy) looking for a certain proof related to the Kothari family secret when she got a diary.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa’s suspicion too landing on Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai), when she will see his suspicious acts. She will join hands with Raghav (Manish Goel) in following a person linked to Mohit and trying to find the truth. Raghav will question the person and will also threaten him to reveal the truth. Anupamaa will see a big problem with Mohit being at the centre of it all.

Is Mohit involved in trapping Prem?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.