Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa unites Raghav with his loved one; vows to help him

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Manish Goel) being released from jail. As we know, he requested the police to extend his stay in jail as he did not want to go out. As we know, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was told that Raghav had killed his own wife and did not have anyone in his family to seek shelter. We saw Anupamaa meeting an old lady in the temple who carried the photo of Raghav. Anupamaa decided to get Raghav to meet his own mother.

The upcoming episode will see the emotional reunion of Raghav and his mother which will be facilitated by Anupamaa. Raghav will be highly grateful to Anupamaa for making him meet his mother. Anupamaa will hear Raghav’s past story which will be painful. She will realize that he has lived his life under the grief of falsely being framed for a murder he did not commit. Anupamaa will recollect her past when she was forced to carry an accusation when it was not the truth. Anupamaa will decide to work towards proving Raghav’s innocence.

Will Raghav’s past create another turmoil for Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.