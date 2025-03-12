Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s Holi celebration in jail gets drastic; Raghav attacks her

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) carrying out the wedding of her daughter Raahi (Ardija Roy) exactly in the way she expected. Though the wedding had dramatic moments, Anupamaa saw to it that all that happened did not hamper the wedding of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy). We wrote about Raahi’s gruhpravesh, post which the Kothari family gathered to do the post-wedding rituals of Raahi. Also, we wrote about Motibaa questioning Raahi on her stand on Gautam and asked her to prioritize the Kothari family image from now.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting a big invitation to teach dance to the inmates in the Central Jail on the occasion of Holi. She will accept the offer as they will give her a big advance for the same. When she will go to the prison to teach the prisoners, Anupamaa will observe one prisoner being to himself, in his cell and not coming out.

Anupamaa will try to converse initially with him, but he will not respond. When Anupamaa will be happily teaching the prisoners their dance steps, Raghav (Manish Goel), the aggressive prisoner will run towards Anupamaa and will attack her. Anupamaa will be saved at the hands of the dreaded criminal. However, Anupamaa who will be shocked at the happening, will wonder what prompted Raghav to attack her.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.