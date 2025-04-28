Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan confides about his feelings for Maahi; seeks advice from Prem

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying hard to get Raghav (Manish Goel) justice for being in jail for so many years, when he had not committed any sin. As we know, Anupamaa confronted the Kotharis when she got to know that Pankhudi was alive. As we know, Raahi (Adrija Roy) was angry at her mother for creating problems in her family, while siding with Raghav. Prem, however, felt that his family was wrong and that Anupamaa argued for the right thing.

At this juncture, we have seen Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) flirting with Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) which actually irked Prem and Raahi. Aryan will, in the coming episode, be seen talking to Prem about his love for Maahi. Aryan will understand what Prem has to say from the point of view of Anupamaa. It will be interesting to see if this love story is genuine. As we know, Maahi was also happy with Aryan getting a share of the Kothari family property.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.