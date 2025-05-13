Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan-Maahi wedding preparations begin; Aryan finds himself in a tough spot

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) putting across their point that they will get married. In fact, it was a shocker for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) when she saw Aryan and Maahi in a wedding getup, all set to get married in a temple. She stopped them from taking such a big step without the consent of their families. We wrote about Maahi’s emotional talk with Anupamaa where she made it very clear that she was genuinely in love with Aryan. Parag also gave his consent for the marriage after Khyati’s request.

The upcoming episode will slowly yet steadily move towards the preparations happening in the Shah and Kothari households for the grand wedding of Aryan and Maahi.

However, there will be tension and more drama with Aryan who has been into drugs, facing withdrawal symptoms, with him stopping his habit in one go. He will be in such a bad position, low in mental and physical health that he will decide to consume drugs again. However, timely help from Raahi (Adrija Roy) will ease the tension a bit for Aryan. However, Raahi will be shocked to see Aryan’s state and learn about his acts. It will be interesting to see how she will handle his health setback, especially when the wedding preparations are on.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.