Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Devika’s earnest plea to Raahi; Raahi in a dilemma

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) winning the dance competition against Raahi, with whom she competed in the final round. Anupamaa was locked inside a room, after which she had blurred vision. But this problem did not hinder her from putting her best dancing foot forward. The result was that the victory of Dance Raanis forced Raahi to leave dance and shut her academy too. We wrote about Anupamaa sinking in agony and pain as she got to know about Devika’s cancer truth. Devika insisted that they plan a girls’ day out, to which Anupamaa agreed.

The upcoming episode will see Devika burst out in front of Raahi (Adrija Roy) and tell her about her illness. She will ask Raahi to tag along with them for their trip. Devika will request Raahi to come along. Raahi will be in a dilemma, as she does not want to be anywhere near her mother Anupamaa, but Devika’s request will move Raahi from within.

Will Raahi agree to go along with Anupamaa and Devika?

