Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Drama at Prem’s bachelor party; Moti Baa and Anupamaa confront

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with drama escalating during the Mehendi ceremony of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy). While Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was being dictated by the orders of Moti Baa, Maahi tried to ruin Raahi’s mehendi by putting water on it.

The upcoming episode will see the bachelor’s party being organized for the family to have fun. While Prem and Raahi will have fun by letting their hair loose and dancing along with the Shah family, Anupamaa will also be seen dancing merrily along with the kids. The ambience will be thrown open when Parag and Moti Baa will arrive at the place unexpectedly. They will be shocked at the way all will be dancing around, especially the men who will be dressed as ladies. Anupamaa and Moti Baa will have a mighty confrontation after this, which will be interesting to watch.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.