Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Kothari family’s heirloom goes missing; Motibaa accuses Anupamaa of carelessness

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the wedding venue of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) becoming a battleground of sorts when Ansh found Gautam harassing his wife Prarthana. When he went to question Gautam on his unruly behaviour, Gautam pushed Ansh aside which was witnessed by Anupamaa. Anupamaa who was already told by Raahi about Gautam’s behaviour, slapped Gautam in front of the entire Kothari family. Soon, the wedding was put into doubt with anger and resentment prevailing between the two families. However, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decided to make amends in order for the wedding to happen. She not only apologized to Gautam but also made Ansh apologize.

The upcoming episode will further see yet another tricky situation prevailing between the two families. The Kothari family’s precious heirloom will go missing and this will enrage Moti Baa. Anupamaa will desperately search the entire house and venue, but will not get it. Moti Baa will yet again throw allegations at Anupamaa for being careless and teaching the same to her daughter Raahi. Moti Baa will question Anupamaa on the responsibility she took of keeping the item safe, but not succeeding in it. It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa will tackle this problem.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.