Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Maahi plays spoilsport during Raahi’s mehendi; Anupamaa saves the day

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the mehendi ceremony of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) happening. We wrote about the happy vibes being present within the Shah family. However, Vasundhara’s dictating personality troubled Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she was asked to handle the catering for the function and also to serve the guests with food as they came. Also, when Prem and Raahi were excited about the mehendi, Vasundhara put a halt to the proceedings saying that the mehendi would be put only during the muhurrat.

The upcoming episode will see drama happening in the Shah territory. As we know, Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) has been unhappy with Prem and Raahi moving on in life. She prayed that this marriage would not happen. At the mehendi ceremony, when Raahi’s mehendi will be put, Raahi and Anupamaa will be having a delightful talk together. Anupamaa will be squeezing lime juice onto Raahi’s mehendi so that it develops into a darker colour. Maahi who will come there with a glass of water, will slip and the water in her glass will be thrown away, exactly over Raahi’s hand. But Anupamaa who will be proactive to the happening, will cover Raahi’s mehendi-filled hands with her hands. Thus, Raahi’s mehendi will be saved and the mother and daughter will breathe a sigh of relief.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.