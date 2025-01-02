Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Maahi’s mehendi gets ruined; shows her anger at Raahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) finally sacrificing his love and giving his consent to marry Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). As we know, Prem and Raahi (Adrija Roy) like each other, but are forced to suppress their feelings of love as Maahi is head over heels in love with Prem. Raahi requested Prem to accept Maahi’s love which made him give his consent for marriage. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) was extremely happy but she was not aware of Prem and Raahi’s hearts breaking.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa organizing Prem and Maahi’s engagement ceremony. However, during the Mehendi function, there will be a mishap that will happen, in which Maahi’s mehendi carrying Prem’s name will get ruined. Maahi will throw a fit as her mehendi will be ruined. At the same time, she will burst out in anger on seeing Maahi having Prem’s name on her palm. An angry gesture coming from Maahi will create furore with her striking off Prem’s name from Raahi’s hand. It will be interesting to see whether the family, including Anupamaa, will be privy to this drama.

What will happen next?

