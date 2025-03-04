Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Moti Baa’s idea to include Raahi in Kothari business; Parag contemplates the decision

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) wedding countdown beginning. Both the bride and groom looked forward to their big day. We wrote about an emotional moment between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Raahi, where they view it as their last day together before Raahi’s marriage. On the wedding day, we wrote about Anupamaa missing Anuj’s presence, while Raahi sought her father’s blessings.

The upcoming episode will address the tension of Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) who will fear losing his name in the business, as he does not have a next-generation person handling it with him. Parag will be worried about Prem’s future and will get upset at the thought that Prem will refuse to lend his hand in his family business. Moti Baa (Alka Kaushal) will understand Parag’s tension and will suggest an idea to her son. Moti Baa will tell Parag that they should bring Raahi into their business, as she has a sensible mind to handle pressure. Moti Baa will also tell her son that if Raahi dedicates herself to the family business, she will slowly draw Prem into it.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.