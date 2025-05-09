Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Aryan and Maahi decide to marry; Can Anupamaa stop the wedding?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting dragged into problems after problems that link her family with that of the Kotharis. While the Aryan and Maahi love story has been toxic with Maahi wanting to marry Aryan only to stay near Prem, Ansh’s friendly and helpful gesture towards Prarthana is mistaken by one and all. Ansh tried to explain to Anupamaa that he was only helping her. Gautam on the other hand, wanted to escalate the matter and create drama out of it.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa facing yet another shocking moment. She will see Aryan and Maahi dressed in bridal attires, all ready to get married. She will try her best to stop the marriage from happening. However, the two of them will be adamant. Anupamaa will not give up and will try talking to both of them, even when the wedding rituals go underway.

Will the marriage happen?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.