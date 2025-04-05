Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Khyati’s past revealed; Prem shocked by the revelation

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) being arrested for a suspected murder as a person went missing after Prem fought with him. The guy’s parents complained against Prem, after which Prem was arrested. But with the guy being found, Prem was released from jail. However, Prem went through a trauma which Raahi (Adrija Roy) handled carefully. While the Kothari family was relieved with the return of Prem, a big revelation was on the cards.

The upcoming episode will see Khyati Kothari’s (Zalak Desai) past coming to the fore. The painful past of Khyati will reveal the big sacrifice she has made in order to get a life with Prem and Parag.

Prem will be shocked upon hearing about the sacrifices made by Khyati for him. Prem will find it tough to handle his emotions. Raahi will try to control Prem and support him in his low phase of life.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.