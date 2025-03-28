Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prem gets arrested for murder; Raahi in panic

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Mohit’s (Ranndeep R Rai) entry, where he saved Raahi (Adrija Roy). Raahi brought Mohit home which shocked Khyati. We also wrote about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to change Raghav’s (Manish Goel) life by proving his innocence and also sheltering him. We wrote about Prem going missing and Raahi having a tense moment after finding a video of him fighting with someone.

The upcoming episode will see the police coming to Anupamaa’s house to arrest Prem. The charge against Prem will be that he would have killed a couple. The police will have enough evidence against Prem and would have come to arrest him. Raahi will be in a panic and will not know what to do. While Raahi will be pensive, Mohit will be the only one having the last laugh. It will be interesting to see more about why Mohit hates Prem and more about their relationship.

What will happen next?

