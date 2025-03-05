Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prem-Raahi wedding gets halted; revelation of Gautam creates tense moments

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) wedding almost about to kickstart. We wrote about the emotional moment of Parag Kothari and Khyati while they tied the sehra for their son. We also wrote about the emotional moment for Raahi and Anupamaa where Anupamaa missed Anuj. Maahi looked angry and did not like the fact that Prem was getting married to Raahi. Amidst this, we have seen Raahi getting to know about Gautam’s ill act, wherein Prarthana requested Raahi to not tell her family.

The upcoming episode will throw open the big fact when Prathana will accuse Gautam and there will be a big showdown between Anupamaa, Parag and Gautam. Prarthana’s revelation will put a big question mark on whether the wedding of Prem and Raahi will happen, as the Kothari family will be enraged after Gautam’s expose. It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa will dodge the situation and will try to bring peace between the families.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.