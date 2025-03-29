Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Parag in shock over Prem’s arrest; pleads for mercy before the police

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) being arrested for the murder of a couple. As we know, the proof was against him, which forced the police to arrest him. We have seen Prem and Raahi (Adrija Roy) bringing Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai) into the house, which created an unknown threat, especially with respect to Khyati feeling uneasy with Mohit’s presence.

There was a situation where Prem went missing in the beginning, with a video being sent to Raahi about him getting involved in a fight. Later, came the shocking development of his arrest. The only person who seemed to be content with Prem’s arrest was Mohit.

The upcoming episode will see Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) in despair after his son’s arrest. Parag who has been portrayed as a confident and strong-willed person, will break down upon his son’s arrest. He will be seen pleading for mercy with the police team, unable to see his son behind bars. It will be a shocking moment for the entire family who will rally around Parag to handle him.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.