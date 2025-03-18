Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem and Raahi embrace happiness in the new home; Parag curses Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) getting angry at his family for not telling him and Raahi about the admission interview letter that they got for their course in Mumbai. With their admission being cancelled as they did not attend the interview, tempers rose as Prem accused his family of not supporting their cause. As we know, Motibaa had burnt the admission papers to keep Prem and Raahi with them. We wrote about Prem making the big decision to walk out of his house and family for a better future. Motibaa begged them to not leave them, but Raahi and Prem were adamant.

The upcoming episode will see Prem and Raahi’s new beginning at their new house. They will have a small party for which the younger generation of the Shah family will be called. It will be a happy phase for Prem and Raahi after they were disappointed in their careers. Meanwhile, the Kotharis will burn with anger. Parag will accuse Anupamaa of separating Prem from his family. He will also curse her saying she will also not be happy. Anupamaa will not take the blame easily and will give back at them for being conservative in their thoughts and not giving their kids the wings to fly as per their dreams.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.