Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem and Raahi plan a secret wedding; end up having a big argument

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talking about how dance can change lives and act as an inspiration for many. However, Parag’s (Rahil Azam) thought process does not go down well with her. Meanwhile, Raahi harbours dreams of starting a dance institute and Prem-Raahi plans to settle in Mumbai after their wedding and seek the future they want. However, Moti Baa has made her intentions clear that the daughter-in-law in the Kothari family has to kill her own ambitions and live for the family’s wellbeing.

The upcoming episode will see tensions creeping in between Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy), due to the varied mindsets of their families. Anupamaa too will be worried seeing the behaviour of the Kotharis towards her daughter and her relationship with Prem. Meanwhile, Prem and Raahi will think of a secret wedding in the temple and will be excited about it. But on the day of the wedding, Prem and Raahi will have a huge fight, after which Prem will walk out of the temple in anger.

Will the prevailing tough situations hurt Prem and Raahi’s relationship?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.