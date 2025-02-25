Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem plays a prank on Raahi; Raahi gets embarrassed

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) bachelor and bachelorette parties organized simultaneously at both the houses. However, Raahi and Prem got into a video call where they talked about how much fun there was at their party. Raahi noticed a girl dancing at the party and was shocked to know that Prem and the boys had brought in girls at their bachelor’s party. Raahi decided to go to the party along with all the girls.

The upcoming episode will see Raahi entering the venue where Prem will be seen dancing with another girl. Raahi will be so angry that she will burst out at Prem and will question his sincerity in love. Prem will laugh at Raahi’s insecurity and it will be revealed that the girl in the party will actually be a male in girl attire. Prem will mock Raahi and pull her legs, as Raahi will realize the prank that has been played on her. Prem will also tease Raahi on how her party was boring, and not happening. It will be embarrassing for Raahi, but Prem and Raahi will ultimately decide to party together.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.