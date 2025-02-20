Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem-Raahi’s mehendi ceremony; Moti Baa dictates proceedings

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) wedding being finalized after a lot of back and forth that happened between the Shah and Kothari families. The Kothari family’s matriarch Vasundhara has been advising Raahi to force Prem to stay with his family after marriage. The main reason why the family has agreed to the alliance is to bring Prem back into the house through Raahi.

We wrote about the problem Anupamaa and Raahi encountered with the wedding invitations and the change of name of Raahi post-marriage. Vasundhara’s conservative thought has at times left Anupamaa grappling for words.

The upcoming episode will focus on Prem and Raahi’s mehendi ceremony wherein there will be a lot of happy and romantic moments seen. Moti Baa who has given Anupamaa the task of handling the food for the celebration, will be seen dictating her terms all through to Anupamaa. She will have a lot of demands when it will come to the delicacies to be served. She will also ask Anupamaa to give the food personally to every member of her family when they arrive.

Also, when the bride and groom will be ready for their mehendi, Moti Baa will halt the proceedings saying that the mehendi will be put exactly at the time of the muhurat. However, she will give the families enough room to shake their legs and enjoy, which Prem and Raahi will do along with both families.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.