Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem Rejects Maahi, Raahi In Guilt Begs Him To Stay

Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Raahi (Adrija Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria). Anupama takes her family on a picnic, and she plans to talk to Maahi about her feelings for Prem, understand Rahi’s dilemma, and discover Prem’s truth. Later, Maahi discovers that Prem loves Raahi, and she tries to jump into the swimming pool.

In the upcoming episode, Maahi is heartbroken as Prem rejects her love. Anupama consoles Maahi and hugs her tight, making her feel better. Witnessing Mahi’s condition, Raahi feels guilty for falling in love with Prem, which leads to a dramatic and intense confrontation. Anupama and Raahi indulge in an emotional moment over the critical situation. On the other hand, Prem decides to meet Maahi and confess his feelings, giving her a ray of hope.

Prem battles with himself and is torn between his feelings for Maahi and his commitment to honesty. As Prem looks confused in the emotional moment, Raahi begs him to stay for Anupama and Maahi’s sake.

It will be interesting to see whether Prem and Raahi will unite or sacrifice their love for Anupama and Maahi.

Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. The new generation leads are Adrija Roy, who is Rahi, and Shivam Khajuria, who is Prem.