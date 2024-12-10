Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem saves Raahi from goons; gets injured in the process

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the love triangle between Raahi (Alisha Parveen), Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). As we know, Prem has fallen in love with Raahi but has not confessed his love. Raahi has special feelings for Prem and the same goes with Maahi who is smitten in love with Prem. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is not aware of both her girls falling for Prem.

We wrote about Maahi rigging the chit-picking game to find the pairs for the play on Lord Ram and Sita. Maahi rigged it so that her name appeared for Sita along with Prem who will play Ram.

The upcoming episode will see Raahi and Prem getting drawn towards each other more. Situations will be created where both of them will be seen standing for and supporting each other. Raahi will in the upcoming episode, be attacked by goons. It will be Prem’s valiant effort that will save her. Amidst the fight that will ensue with the goons, Prem will get injured. His injury will concern Raahat a lot. Raahat will be seen spending private time with Prem, nursing his wound and dressing it up.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.