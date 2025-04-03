Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem’s emotional reunion with family; Mohit’s intentions remain a secret

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) being arrested for the probable death of a youngster whose parents complained that Prem had a hand in his disappearance. As we know, Raahi (Adrija Roy) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) were trying to find out the truth. Raahi found a diary in Mohit’s room that threatened to expose the Kothari family secret. Anupamaa and Raghav (Manish Goel) found out that Mohit (Ranndeep R Rai) might be the one who trapped Prem.

We also wrote about Prem eventually being released by the police with the real culprit caught. This brought a big relief for Parag, while Maahi celebrated Prem’s release by giving sweets to all.

The upcoming episode will see Prem eventually coming home. He will have a tough time dealing with normal life as his stay in jail would have been traumatic for him. Prem, will, however, have an emotional union with his family. Raahi will try to cheer him up but Prem will be shattered in the mind. All said and done, Mohit’s attitude and intentions will still remain a question mark.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.