Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi brings injured Mohit home; Khyati gets perturbed

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi (Adrija Roy) recovering after the assault she faced at the hands of an aggressive Raghav (Manish Goel). The hospitalization of Raahi brought the Kotharis and the Shahs closer, which resulted in Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi going back to the Kothari house to live. Amidst this, Gutam felt uneasy as he had plans of ruining the Kothari family by taking charge of the empire. We wrote about the entry of Ranndeep R Rai as Mohit Kothari creating intrigue.

The upcoming episode will see Mohit saving Raahi on the road when she will be teased by a few youngsters. In the fight that will ensue, Mohit will get injured. Raahi and Prem will bring Mohit to the Kothari house. At the Kothari house, Khyati will cry for her son and will write the words ‘Mera Beta’ and present it before God. The paper will fly, worrying her. Later, she will be shocked to see Raahi coming home along with Mohit.

What is the mystery to be solved in the Kothari house?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.