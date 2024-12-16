Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi decides to confess her love to Prem; plans to give him a surprise

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the love triangle of Raahi (Alisha Parveen), Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria) creating enthusiasm amongst the viewers. Well, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) knows now about Maahi’s interest but is unsure of Prem and Raahi’s angle. She is worried about the future of her girls and also wants to know more about Prem before she takes any decision. We also wrote about a mysterious girl being shown having Prem’s photo along with her,s in her wallet.

The upcoming episode will see Raahi being worried after Prem’s confession of love to her. As we know, Prem confessed his love to Raahi, but she did not reply in the assertive. Prem will now wait for Raahi’s reply. Raahi, on the other hand, will realize that she is in love with Prem. She will see him sleeping and will be seen admiring him. She will think of a plan to propose her love to him the next morning. She will also be seen whispering in his ears, ‘I Love you’ when he will be sleeping.

Will Raahi be able to confess her love to Prem?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.