Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi digs deep into Kothari family secret; gets a diary

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem’s (Shivam Khajuria) arrest bringing pain and despair in the eyes of the Kothari family. We wrote about the stern and articulate Parag Kothari pleading for his son’s release before the police. Raahi (Adrija Roy) did everything she could to hold her family together at this tough juncture.

The upcoming episode will see Raahi suspecting something big in the family. She will relate to the happenings and wonder more about the family’s secret that has been hidden from everyone’s eyes. She will also see through Mohit’s (Ranndeep R Rai) eyes and will find his acts suspicious. She will get into Mohit’s room to find any clues about his intentions. She will get a diary which will be related to the Kothari family’s secrets. She will decide to take it along when Mohit will enter his room.

Will Raahi be caught? Will she succeed in unearthing the secret?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.