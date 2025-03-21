Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi gets showered by love; Will the Kothari family get closer to Prem-Raahi?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi (Adrija Roy) falling prey to Raghav’s (Manish Goel) merciless attack which shocked the entire family. Raahi was hospitalized with the doctors claiming that she was critical. As we know, the doctors even suggested a brutal attack on Raahi being the reason for her injury. This shocked Anupamaa and she was determined to nab the culprit and get him punished.

As we know, Anupamaa got a contract to teach the inmates some dancing steps and she took the opportunity. Raahi also accompanied her so that her mother gained confidence. Anupamaa, however, was worried for her daughter’s safety, after personally being attacked by Raghav earlier.

The upcoming episode will see the coming together of the Kothari and the Shah families during Raahi’s hospitalization. Raahi will slowly recover with time, and soon, she will be showered by love from all. Raahi’s recovery will bring a sigh of relief in both the families. It will be interesting to see if the Kothari family gets closer to Prem and Raahi in the process.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.