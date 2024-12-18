Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi sacrifices her love for Maahi; deletes the love confession recording

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) feeling confused about Prem’s (Shivam Khajuria) for Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). As we know, Maahi confessed her love for Prem to Anupamaa and asked her to get her married to Prem. Anupamaa was confused about what Prem intended and got stressed about it. She even fainted which aroused tension at home.

The upcoming episode will finally see Raahi realize her love for Prem. She will record her love confession in a voice recording and will send it to Prem. She will be hopeful of Prem listening to it and come to her so that they can express their feelings for each other. However, Raahi will know about Maahi’s feelings for Prem from Anupamaa and will be shocked.

Raahi will be in a dilemma over choosing her love or her mother’s desire. She will force herself to forget Prem and sacrifice her love for Maahi. However, tension will arise when Raahi will realize that she has already sent a voice recording to Prem, expressing her love. She will desperately looks for means to delete the recording and will also be successful in doing so.

Does it mean that Anupamaa will get Prem married to Maahi?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.